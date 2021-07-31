Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

