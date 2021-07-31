Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN remained flat at $$19.10 on Friday. 3,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,936. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $172.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSVN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

