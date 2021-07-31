Barclays Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $170.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price upped by Barclays from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UHS. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.08.

UHS opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

