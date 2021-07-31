Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of 170.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

NYSE:BCS opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Barclays by 4,733.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Barclays by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

