Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

