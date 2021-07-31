Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.73 ($92.63).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €66.22 ($77.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -270.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of €66.87. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.