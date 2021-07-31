Bath Savings Trust Co Has $337,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $269.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

