Bath Savings Trust Co Has $384,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.