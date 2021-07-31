Bath Savings Trust Co Has $498,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

