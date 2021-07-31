Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 7,506,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,827. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.