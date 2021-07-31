BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BBQ has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $37.32 million during the quarter.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

