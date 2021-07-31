Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 615,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,900. The company has a market cap of $571.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

