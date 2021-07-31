Beetle Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61,617.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $208,920.42 and $61,617.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 70.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

