Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Friday. Befesa has a 12-month low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 12-month high of €67.60 ($79.53). The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €62.15.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

