Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRFY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

