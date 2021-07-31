Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $27.22. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 1,856 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $805,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $945.54 million, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

