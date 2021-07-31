Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) EVP Raymond B. Bentley Sells 118,608 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BSY opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.