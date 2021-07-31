Berenberg Bank Boosts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 1,720

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,419.80 ($18.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.85 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,377.36. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.43%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

