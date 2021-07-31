Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.76).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 818.20 ($10.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,632.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.