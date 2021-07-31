Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€900.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €811.09 ($954.22).

Kering stock opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €740.89. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

