Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

SELB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

