Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

LLOY opened at GBX 45.64 ($0.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £32.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.18. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 181,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

