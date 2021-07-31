Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.88 on Friday. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $183.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.53.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.