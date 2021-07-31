BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading 0.9% Higher

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,580 ($46.77) and last traded at GBX 3,550 ($46.38). 8,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,520 ($45.99).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,375.23. The firm has a market cap of £609.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.61.

BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

