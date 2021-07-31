Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.
Shares of BRBMF stock remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Friday. Big Rock Brewery has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Big Rock Brewery
