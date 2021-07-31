Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

Shares of BRBMF stock remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Friday. Big Rock Brewery has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

