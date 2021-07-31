Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,453.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,453 ($18.98) and last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.62), with a volume of 229987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,431 ($18.70).

BYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,343.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

