BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 137.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BIOLASE were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,213 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 439,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

BIOL opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. BIOLASE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

