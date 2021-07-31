BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

