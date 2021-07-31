BioSyent (CVE:RX) Trading Up 1.3%

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.98 and last traded at C$7.75. Approximately 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on BioSyent from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get BioSyent alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.29 million and a P/E ratio of 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.