BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $91.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $32,372.64 and approximately $91.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

