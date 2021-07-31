Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Up 12.5% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $530.66 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

