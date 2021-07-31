Black Knight Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,068 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,596% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.81. 534,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.92. Black Knight has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.