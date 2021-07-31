Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM opened at $10.65 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.07 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.