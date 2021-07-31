Blackline Safety’s (BLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,920. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $504,860.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

