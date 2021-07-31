BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the June 30th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 32.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 752,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 98,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

