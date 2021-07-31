BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $60,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Shares of BOE opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

