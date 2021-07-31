BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 9,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

