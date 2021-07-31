BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,879. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.79.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.