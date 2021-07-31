BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BlueLinx were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXC opened at $42.96 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $406.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

BXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 30,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,518,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

