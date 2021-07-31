Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 215,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 685.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 245,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,862 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

