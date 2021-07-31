BMO Capital Markets Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.36.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

