BMO Capital Markets Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $100.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.89.

RPM stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

