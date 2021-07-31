BMO Capital Markets Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

LUN opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.79. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

