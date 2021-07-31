Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.85

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.