Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Boise Cascade has raised its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BCC opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

