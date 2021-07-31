Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 81.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.