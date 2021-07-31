Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of BDNNY stock remained flat at $$78.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

