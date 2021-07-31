Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. Sells 5,989 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $85.81 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

