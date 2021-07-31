Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.