Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15.
In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
