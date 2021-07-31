Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.92 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

